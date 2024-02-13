Weapons and ammunition found in Azerbaijan's Khankandi and Gubadli

13 February 2024 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Weapons and ammunition were found in Khankandi and Gubadli, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry.

As a result of operative measures taken by police officers, 12 automatic rifles of different brands, 10 rifles of different brands, 3 pistols, 10 grenades, 2 fuses, 59 ammunition magazines, 1,381 cartridges of different caliber and other ammunition were found and seized in the territory of Khankendi city on February 12.

Weapons and ammunition were also found in the Gubadli district.

According to the press service of the Interior Ministry, 44 hand grenades, a grenade launcher, cartridges of various calibres, and other ammunition were found in the territory of the village of Gayali in Gubadli district.

An investigation is underway.

---

