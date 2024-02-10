Azerbaijan’s snap presidential election in spotlight of Iranian media [PHOTOS]

10 February 2024 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

A number of Iranian publications emphasized that Ilham Aliyev is the undisputed leader of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Iran's IRNA state news agency wrote about the extraordinary presidential elections held in Azerbaijan on February 7, and noted that Ilham Aliyev has a great reputation among the population. His policy has strengthened Azerbaijan.

Mehr website states that for the first time in the last 30 years, presidential elections were held in the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including Garabagh.

ISNA emphasized that the liberation of Garabagh from occupation brought great prestige to Ilham Aliyev, and therefore it was certain that he would be re-elected president. The Victory (in the 44-day Patriotic War) enabled Ilham Aliyev to confidently win the elections.

Fars News website pointed out that Ilham Aliyev continues Heydar Aliyev's policy and has a great social base. Currently, there is no stronger political leader in Azerbaijan than President Ilham Aliyev.

