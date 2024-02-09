GenSec of OSCE congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

9 February 2024 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Secretary General of the OSCE Helga Maria Schmid has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election, Azernews reports.

The congratulatory letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I would like to extend my congratulations on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and take this opportunity to wish you every success in your new term of office.

I am looking forward to continuing working together towards a more secure and prosperous OSCE region. To this end, I hope to have the opportunity to see you again and extend my congratulations in person during the upcoming Munich Security Conference.

I trust that the long-standing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE will continue to develop and strengthen in the months to come.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,

Helga Maria Schmid

Secretary General of the OSCE"

---

