Mass grave found in Asgaran settlement of Khojaly district [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

8 February 2024 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

A mass grave has been discovered in the Asgaran settlement of the Khojaly district. At least 8 human remains were found in a grave discovered near Askeran fortress, Azernews reports.

It is worth recalling that, after the liberation of Garabagh and adjacent regions, several mass graves have been found so far. Taking into account the fact that 3,890 Azerbaijani citizens went missing during the first Garabagh War, it is expected that the number of mass graves will increase.

The Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens notes that of the missing people, 71 were children, 267 were women, and 326 were elderly people. Armenia refuses to provide information to Azerbaijan about the mass graves of Azerbaijanis from the first Garabagh war.

