Head of Chechen Republic congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in election

8 February 2024 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation Ramzan Kadyrov has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.

Ramzan Kadyrov made a post about it on its X account.

The post reads: "I cordially congratulate the esteemed Ilham Aliyev on his election to the post of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The preliminary results of the election have become known, and Ilham Heydarovich confidently takes the leading position. Azerbaijani citizens` support manifests that Ilham Heydarovich is a devoted leader of his people. High professionalism and moral capabilities, experience, and the ability to adopt complicated decisions have turned him into an irreplaceable leader in the country`s political and social life."

Ramzan Kadyrov underscored Ilham Aliyev's fruitful domestic policy, which embraces the development of vital social and economic domains.

"Ilham Aliyev works tirelessly to strengthen diplomatic relations with partner countries, especially Russia. It helps to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation. I am confident that under the leadership of Ilham Heydarovich, the country will continue its dynamic development and further increase its authority towards rapid progress,” Ramzan Kadyrov posted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz