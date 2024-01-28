TIMBIR issues statement on Azerbaijani presidential election

28 January 2024 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Internet Media Association of Turkiye (TIMBIR) has issued a statement in support of the extraordinary presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan in February.

In its statement, TIMBIR emphasized that holding the election amid the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation is of great importance, Azernews reports.

"The upcoming election on February 7 will mark a distinctive chapter in Azerbaijan's modern history, having gained independence on October 18, 1991. In contrast to previous elections spanning the past 35 years, the significance of this election lies in its coverage of the entire territory of the brotherly nation. This uniqueness stems from the aftermath of the Second Karabakh War in 2020 and the anti-terrorist measures implemented in 2023. These actions resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijani lands, previously occupied for over 30 years, consolidating the nation's territorial integrity and sovereignty. This historic achievement has not only elevated Azerbaijan's global standing but has also introduced new dynamics in the South Caucasus, recognized as one of the world's most intricate regions," the statement said.

It was broght to the attention that the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was followed by a biased policy towards the country in Europe.

"The restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, which put an end to years of occupation in the South Caucasus and ushered in new realities, faced inexplicable pressure from certain Western countries and several international organizations purporting to champion democratic values. Notably, France has taken a particularly active role in an anti-Azerbaijani campaign, pushing boundaries and actively contributing to the potential escalation of a new conflict in the South Caucasus. Unfortunately, in this campaign, structures such as the collective West, the European Parliament, and the Council of Europe, influenced by France, have embarked on a "crusade" against Azerbaijan in the literal sense of the term. The transformation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe into an anti-Azerbaijani platform, in addition to baseless accusations, underscores that the true motive of the West is not to ensure peace in the region," said the statement.

"Nevertheless, it is highly encouraging to observe the Azerbaijani state firmly rebuffing these unfounded attacks and steadfastly defending its national interests without yielding. It is crucial to acknowledge that these accomplishments are the result of a resolute policy led by President Ilham Aliyev. The deepening of ties with Türkiye under the leadership of the Azerbaijani President, the realization of the "One Nation, Two States" principle coined by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the continuous efforts to foster unity among Turkic states deserve special mention. As TIMBIR, we take pride in declaring our support for the people of Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev, who stands resilient against any form of pressure amidst these critical issues. We hold the belief that the elections scheduled for February 7 will bring benefit to Azerbaijan, allowing the people to express their will through the voting process," the statement reads.

Recall that on December 7, 2023, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024. Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijani citizen who has active electoral rights (on his own initiative, as well as on the initiative of a registered candidate, a political party, a bloc of political parties, a non-governmental organization operating in the field of elections), international (foreign) observers (by registering with the Central Election Commission for arriving in the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of an appropriate invitation in accordance with the law), starting from the day of calling elections and up to 10 days before election day, must submit an application to the Central Election Commission to conduct observation throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Note that the Internet Media Association of Turkiye (TIMBIR) was established by a decree of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It is one of 53 non-governmental organizations with international status operating in Turkiye.

TIMBIR has offices in all 81 provinces in Turkiye and extends its presence to 10 countries worldwide. Representatives of influential non-governmental organizations in Turkiye have joined the association.

Adil Kocalan, serving as the Chairman of the International Federation of Journalists in Istanbul, and Menderes Demir, who holds the position of Chairman of the Federation of Journalists of the Turkic World, are among the notable individuals represented on the Association's Board of Directors, alongside others.

