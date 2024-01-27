Terrorist attack year ago inflicted huge blow to Azerbaijan - Jeyhun Bayramov

27 January 2024 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

The terrorist attack that took place a year ago was a very big blow for Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Azernews reports.

"Such behaviors are considered unacceptable in international relations. This is bound to have an impact on Azerbaijani-Iranian relations. Following the incident, tensions escalated in the two countries' relations," the minister said.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out that the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran can restore its activity under two conditions.

"Firstly, a decision should be made regarding the committed terrorist attack. The second condition is that a guarantee of full security for the embassy must be given. We must be fully confident in this," the minister emphasized.

To recall that, as a result of the terrorist act committed against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran on January 27, 2023, the head of the embassy's security service, Orkhan Asgarov was killed, and two employees - Vasif Taghiyev and Mahir Imanov received severe gunshot wounds. Following the terrorist attack, as a security measure, Azerbaijan evacuated the employees of the Embassy in Tehran and suspended the activity of the Embassy.

