Georgian Minister of Science and Education arrives in Azerbaijan

On 24 January, a delegation led by Georgian Science and Education Minister Giorgi Amilakhvari visited Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The Georgian delegation will meet with Azerbaijani Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev and other officials, as well as communicate with scientific and academic circles of Azerbaijan.

At the meetings the prospects of co-operation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the field of science and education, exchange of teachers and students, joint scientific research will be discussed.

Earlier on 27 November 2023, a delegation headed by the Deputy Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hasan Hasanli met with the Minister of Education and Science of Georgia Giorgi Amilakhvari in Tbilisi. The purpose of the visit was to discuss the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of science and education.

During the visit, the Georgian delegation met with its Azerbaijani counterpart, Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev. Discussions centred on the exchange of teachers and students between the two countries' universities, joint scientific research and the importance of expanding mutual visits.

The meeting was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev and Rector of Baku State University (BSU) Elchin Babayev. The delegation also included Simuzer Feyzullayeva, Advisor to the Minister of Science and Education, Tural Ahmedov, Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Science and Education, and Elchin Mammadov, Head of the BSU Department of Organisation and Management of Educational Processes.

This visit is a testimony to the constant efforts of both countries to strengthen ties in the field of science and education. It is a step towards creating a co-operative atmosphere conducive to the exchange of knowledge and experience, which will ultimately contribute to the development of science and education in both countries.

As Giorgi Amilakhvari, Georgian Minister of Science and Education, said at a meeting with the Azerbaijani delegation, "The importance of increasing the number of mutual visits was noted in terms of further expansion and development of co-operation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the field of science and education." This opinion was also supported by his Azerbaijani counterpart Emin Amrullayev, who emphasised the importance of expanding mutual cooperation in the field of science and education.

In the spirit of co-operation and mutual growth, both countries look forward to further strengthening ties in the field of science and education. This visit marks a significant step towards achieving this goal and is expected to pave the way for new joint initiatives in the future.

