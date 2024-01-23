Azerbaijan launches Personal Development Portal

23 January 2024 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

The State Tax Service (STS) under the Economy Ministry has launched a virtual training platform, Personal Development Portal, as part of projects to develop human resources, Azernews reports, citing STS.

This project is based on the policy of formation of competitive human capital, development, motivation, and the concept of vision of the future.

Besides, a mobile application of the portal has also been developed to allow employees to connect to training via mobile phones anywhere and anytime.

The platform under the motto "Develop yourself, reach your goal!" is more focused on e-learning but also supports hybrid learning. The use of the e-learning platform will be mandatory and voluntary. Employees who have completed the courses will receive an appropriate certificate.

