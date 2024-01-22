Political scientist: VoA supports pro-Iranian movement

22 January 2024 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The American political scientist Brenda Schaffer spoke out against the plot of the TV and radio station "Voice of America," which made a story with the wife of the head of the illegal movement "Unification of Muslims," Tale Bagirzade, convicted of murder and mass riots, Azernews reports.

Professor of Naval Postgraduate School (USA) and member of the American Political Science Association Brenda Shaffer wrote in social network "X" about it.

"The American television and radio station Voice of America, funded by US taxpayers, is in favour of an Iranian-sponsored movement that has committed terrorist acts in Azerbaijan," Brenda Schaffer noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz