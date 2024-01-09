President of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes his official visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

9 January 2024 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, guard of honour was lined up for the UAE President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.

---

