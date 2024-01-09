Presidents of Azerbaijan and United Arab Emirates hold expanded meeting

9 January 2024 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held an expanded meeting with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting was attended by brother of the President of the United Arab Emirates, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, brother of the President of the United Arab Emirates, Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and son of the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.

