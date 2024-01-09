Official welcome ceremony held for President of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

9 January 2024 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of the United Arab Emirates in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of the United Arab Emirates.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

The national anthems of the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President of the United Arab Emirates, while the delegation of the United Arab Emirates was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the accompaniment of a military march.

The heads of state posed for official photos.

---

