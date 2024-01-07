Japanese company wraps up trainings at Baku Higher Oil School [PHOTOS]

7 January 2024 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

The trainings conducted by the representatives of the Japanese company INPEX at the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) have been completed, Azernews reports

The participants of the trainings, which took place within the framework of long-term cooperation between SOCAR and INPEX and covered the topics Geostatistical Modelling and Modelling of Composite Layers, were awarded certificates.

A total of 26 SOCAR employees took part in the trainings, including 19 people in the Geostatistical Modelling training and 7 people in the "Modelling of Composite Layers” training. Also, 7 representatives of INPEX participated in both trainings as organisers and coaches.

Speaking at the certificate award ceremony, BHOS Vice-Rector for Education and Science Sevda Zargarova emphasised the importance of the trainings and expressed confidence that the participants would greatly benefit from these trainings. She stressed that “in the future, the participants will successfully apply in practice the knowledge they have gained from the trainings”.

