Azerbaijan's CEC equips police with specialised handbook for presidential elections

7 January 2024 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

In preparation for the upcoming snap presidential election scheduled for February 7, 2024, Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has unveiled a Handbook for Police Officers as part of the educational program for election stakeholders, Azernews reports. This information was stated by the CEC.

Collaborating with the Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the handbook offers detailed insights into the responsibilities and roles of police officers throughout various stages, including the pre-election campaign, voting day, and their duties related to the transfer and protection of official election documents.

Compiled in accordance with the Constitution, the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Law on Police, and relevant legal documents approved by the CEC, the guidebook serves as a valuable resource for police officers involved in the electoral process.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz