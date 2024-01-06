“Will there be peace in the South Caucasus soon?” report aired on Swiss TV & Radio

6 January 2024 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

The main news program of Swiss Radio and Television (SRF) has aired an extensive report on the ongoing peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the chances for a complete restoration of peace in the region in the near future, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

The report headlined “Will there be peace in the South Caucasus soon?” said that at the end of the 30-year-long conflict and wars, the South Caucasus was finally looking forward to peace and tranquility in 2024. Before showing the report of the crew that visited Azerbaijan, the TV presenter said that after Azerbaijan had resolutely regained control over Karabakh in September of last year, a clear rapprochement was observed in the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on issues of the border and settlements. It was pointed out that after the Armenians living in Karabakh had vacated the region, the current peace talks should reflect the new balance of powers.

The first images of the report show Fuzuli, a city resembling a huge construction site. Presenter Philipp Zahn says that the city of Fuzuli, which remained in ruins for 30 years, is undergoing a revival. Armenia, which had occupied these places during the First Karabakh War in 1993 and expelled all Azerbaijanis, has now had to retreat from here in the aftermath of the war that took place three years ago and claimed heavy human losses.

The report also mentioned the factors complicating construction work, in particular the problem of land contamination with mines. It was noted that the problem of landmines impedes restoration and construction work, but 30 percent of Fuzuli has already been cleared of landmines, and progress in this regard is rapidly advancing. In a short period of time, the government of Azerbaijan built up to a thousand apartments in the city and handed the keys to the families returning to their homeland every month. The message Azerbaijan is sending is quite explicit: Armenia cannot put forward permanent territorial claims in Fuzuli or any part of Karabakh. At the same time, ethnic Armenians can return to these territories and live there again under the condition of adopting Azerbaijani citizenship.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said in an interview with SRF that Azerbaijan's desire is to change the landscape of the entire South Caucasus. “The name of this region should no longer be associated with wars and conflicts in the future, but rather with opportunities, business partnerships, development and prosperity.”

The presenter notes that there is a high level of confidence in the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan in Baku, because this metropolis lying on the coast of the Caspian Sea is the economic driving force for the entire region. Against the backdrop of the embargoes imposed against Russia, Azerbaijan, a country rich in oil and gas, has become an indispensable partner for Europe.

The report also contained footage of President Ilham Aliyev raising the Azerbaijani national flag in Khankendi on October 15 of last year. It was noted that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has strong allies, and a special place among them is occupied by Türkiye, which has been supporting Azerbaijan in military and geopolitical terms for years.

