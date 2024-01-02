Zahid Oruj's candidacy is confirmed.

2 January 2024 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev

Over 40,000 voter signatures collected in support of Zahid Oruj, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Center for Social Research, who has filed his candidacy for the extraordinary presidential election, were submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC), Azernews reports.

In addition to the signatures required by the Electoral Code, information on the amount and sources of the candidate's income was also submitted to the CEC. In addition to the signatures of voters, documents on the property owned by him by right of ownership and a preliminary financial report were submitted.

Recall that at the moment 17 people have been approved as presidential candidates.

On December 19, the CEC approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev for the post of president from the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party. Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for the post of president was registered at the CEC session held on December 30.

Earlier, on December 21, the CEC session approved the candidacies of Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, self-nominated candidate from the Great Creation Party Fazil Mustafa, Elshad Musayev, presidential candidate from the Great Azerbaijan Party Gudrat Hasanguliyev, presidential candidate from the All Azerbaijan People's Front Party Razi Nurullayev.

At the CEC meeting held on December 26, the issue of approval of Sarvan Kerimov, Matlab Mutallimli, Abutalib Samadov, Fikret Yusifov, Yusif Bagirzade, Arzuman Abdulkerimov, Yunus Oguz and Gulamgusein Alibeyli, who were nominated by him, was raised. On December 30, candidate Safarov confirmed his candidacy.

On December 31, last year at the CEC session Avaz Temirkhan, whose candidacy was nominated by him, was confirmed.

It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.