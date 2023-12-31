Ministry of Emergency Situations appeals to population

31 December 2023 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Ministry of Emergency Situations appeals to the population with a request to strictly observe fire safety rules during the New Year celebrations:

- New Year tree installed in houses and festive halls must be firmly attached to the floor, its branches should not touch the ceiling and walls;

- Use serviceable electrical equipment in lighting;

- New Year tree cannot be decorated with flammable toys;

- Fireworks are not allowed in enclosed spaces.

---

