Azerbaijani official to France's Le Monde: Paris damages Baku's confidence in EU

29 December 2023 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Elchin Amirbayov, representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments, said in an interview with the French Le Monde newspaper, which devoted an article to the aggravation of French-Azerbaijani relations, that France cannot digest the victory of Azerbaijan in any way, Azernews reports.

The reason for the observed deterioration of bilateral relations, he noted, is the unfair, biased pro-Armenian position taken by France on the issue of the Armenian-Azerbaijani confrontation.

Elchin Amirbayov added that for a long time, France, which has been providing all kinds of diplomatic, economic, and recently military support to Armenia, has been undermining the prospects of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia with its malicious actions.

"Attempts to use various international platforms such as the UN Security Council, the European Union, and its institutions to promote blatantly anti-Azerbaijani initiatives have not only permanently undermined France's already dubious reputation as a possible mediator but have also seriously damaged Baku's confidence in the European Union itself, where France is assigned one of the leading roles," said Rep.

Amirbayov stressed that Paris' deliveries of lethal weapons to Yerevan destabilise and undermine security in the South Caucasus region, pushing it towards new military conflicts, a senseless arms race, and artificially distancing the prospects for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"France cannot digest the victory of Azerbaijan, which has restored historical justice and put an end to thirty years of illegal Armenian occupation of Garabagh and other regions of its territory," Amirbayov concluded.

