President Ilham Aliyev signs Order declaring 2024 as Green World Solidarity Year

25 December 2023 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on declaring 2024 as the “Green World Solidarity Year” in the country.

The Order underscores the Republic of Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable and responsible member of the international community, actively contributing to the fight against the consequences of climate change.

Emphasizing one of Azerbaijan's five national priorities for socio-economic development until 2030, articulated as the "Country of Clean Environment and Green Growth," the Order outlines ongoing initiatives to enhance environmental conditions, rehabilitate and expand green spaces, and ensure the efficient utilization of water resources and sustainable energy alternatives.

Azerbaijan has set ambitious targets, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030 and 40 percent by 2050, relative to the 1990 baseline year.

Liberated Karabakh and East Zangezur, as well as the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, have been declared green energy zones. The protection of the environment stands as a priority in the extensive restoration and redevelopment processes unfolding in the liberated territories. Innovative approaches such as "smart city" and "smart village" are implemented in these areas, contributing to ecosystem restoration.

Focusing on energy policy, Azerbaijan prioritizes the creation of green energy sources and the global distribution of green energy. The goal is for renewable energy to constitute 30% of electricity generating capacity by 2030.

The document notes that “The unanimous decision to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan reflects the international community's profound respect and trust in Azerbaijan, recognizing the nation's endeavors in environmental protection and addressing climate change on national, regional, and global scales.”

Under the Order, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan was entrusted with formulating, within one month, proposals for the action plan related to the declaration of the year 2024 as the “Green World Solidarity Year” in the Republic of Azerbaijan to be presented to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

