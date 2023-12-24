The State Tax Service holds online meeting with consulting companies

24 December 2023 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy held another online meeting with consulting companies, Azernews reports.

Leyla Huseynzadeh, head of the department of the State Registration Department of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, made a presentation on State registration of commercial legal entities, reforms in this field and talked about the work done and the results achieved in the field of improving the business environment in our country. informed, talked about the one-stop shop system and the practice of business registration.

The work done in the direction of simplifying registration since 2008, the achievements, the increase in statistics on the registration of business entities, the opportunities created for the activity of legal and natural persons were brought to the attention of the participants of the meeting.

At the meeting, information was given on the implementation of improvements in the relevant field related to the indicator Entering into Business of the World Bank Group's Favorable Business Environment project.

It was noted that the relevant legislation, digital public services for startups and the transparency of information, evaluation directions have been determined in the direction of the effectiveness of entering into business in practice.

The assessment will be conducted in Baku, the largest city of our republic in terms of population, and limited liability companies will be selected as targets, which are the majority according to their organizational and legal form.

