EU: Baku to become centre of urban policy on global scale

22 December 2023 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Mihalko, has congratulated Azerbaijan on holding the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku in 2026, Azernews reports.

Congratulations to 🇦🇿Azerbaijan on hosting the World Urban Forum #WUF13 in 2026 in Baku! This beautiful city will become the centre of urban development policies on global scale, promoted by 🇺🇳UN-HABITAT. Best wishes of success!#Baku2026 #BeautifulBaku #UN #BeautifulAzerbaijan pic.twitter.com/Z41jHgc0l7 — Peter Michalko (@MichalkoPeter) December 22, 2023

"Baku will become the centre of urban policy on a global scale" - Peter Mikhalko

"This beautiful city will be the center of the global urban planning policy put forward by UN-Habitat. I wish you success!"

It should be noted that the signing ceremony of the agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations (UN) on holding the thirteenth session of the World Urban Development Forum in Baku in 2026 took place today.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz