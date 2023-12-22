Azernews.Az

Friday December 22 2023

EU: Baku to become centre of urban policy on global scale

22 December 2023 18:33 (UTC+04:00)
EU: Baku to become centre of urban policy on global scale
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

The Head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Mihalko, has congratulated Azerbaijan on holding the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku in 2026, Azernews reports.

"Baku will become the centre of urban policy on a global scale" - Peter Mikhalko

"This beautiful city will be the center of the global urban planning policy put forward by UN-Habitat. I wish you success!"

It should be noted that the signing ceremony of the agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations (UN) on holding the thirteenth session of the World Urban Development Forum in Baku in 2026 took place today.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more