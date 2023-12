Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

22 December 2023 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Allow me to extend my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your birthday anniversary. Please, accept my warmest regards and the best wishes of joy, happiness and success in your endeavors and aspirations for prosperity, peace and stability of your country and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Your personal commitment and engagement to further developing relations between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan is highly valued and very much appreciated.

Hereby, I avail myself of this opportunity to reaffirm that the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan will be further enhanced by a wide range of bilateral and multilateral initiatives for the benefit of our nations.

Excellency, allow me to once again renew the assurances of my highest consideration, and wish you every success in your most important endeavors.

Sincerely,

Irakli Garibashvili

Prime Minister of Georgia "

----

