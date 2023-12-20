International scientific conference held on 100th anniversary of academician Ziya Bunyadov

20 December 2023 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

An international scientific conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of academician Ziya Bunyadov is being held, Azernews reports. For the anniversary, the ANAS Institute of Oriental Studies, named after academician Z. Bunyadov, is organising "Ancient and Modern East: Sources, Researches, and Perspectives."

Conference participants visited the grave of academician Ziya Bunyadov in the Alley of Honour.

Scientists and experts from Russia, Iraq, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, and Belarus are participating in the international conference.

Academician Isa Habibbeyli, President of ANAS, who spoke at the event, said that the international scientific conference was held in accordance with the Decree "On the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Academician Ziya Bunyadov" signed by the President of Azerbaijan in September of this year. The head of ANAS spoke about the life and activities of prominent orientalist-scientist and public figure Ziya Bunyadov and said that the scientist made important contributions to the development of Azerbaijani oriental studies and historical sciences with his fundamental research. He noted that Z. Bunyadov, who created a unique scientific school, made invaluable contributions to the development of ANAS.

The video speech of academician Vitaly Naumkin, scientific head of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, was brought to the attention of the conference participants. Academician V. Naumkin said that Academician Ziya Bunyadov is an outstanding scholar known in the post-Soviet space and beyond its borders, as well as earlier in the Soviet Union. Noting that Ziya Bunyadov passed the difficult warpath as a Hero of the Soviet Union, the Russian scientist said that he was also an outstanding social and political figure and played an important role in the national revival of the Azerbaijani people.

Those who spoke at the conference talked about the scientific, social, and political activities of the outstanding scientist and shared their memories.

During the conference, lectures were heard on "Ziya Bunyadov, the peak of our science," "Ziya Bunyadov as an outstanding source scholar," "Cultural history of Central Asia in the research of academician Ziya Bunyadov," "Ziya Bunyadov and Kharezm manuscripts in European funds," and other topics.

The conference will continue its work with division meetings on December 21.

