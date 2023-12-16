Police Academy hosted international conference on investigating property crimes [PHOTOS]

16 December 2023 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) hosted an international scientific-practical conference on "Criminal-legal, criminal-procedural and criminalistic aspects of investigation of crimes committed against property", Azernews reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the event was attended by members of the Milli Majlis, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court and the Ministry of Justice.

Representatives of the Forensic Expertise Centre, as well as a number of state institutions and higher education institutions, trainees and students participated. Representatives of 14 higher education institutions from Turkiye, Russia, Moldova, Bulgaria, Georgia and Kazakhstan took part in the conference in online format.

The participants of the event first laid flowers at the monument to the National Leader. Then they honoured the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan martyrs who fell for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with a minute of silence, and the National Anthem was played.

Head of the Police Academy of the Interior Ministry Police Major-General Djanpolad Daanov, who opened the Conference with an introductory speech, greeted the participants of the event and wished success to the work of the Conference, as well as expressed his opinion on its importance and purpose.

The head of the Academy noted that the main purpose of holding the international conference on this topic is to study topical and problematic issues and identify solutions, to achieve the unity of theoretical knowledge with practical skills, to increase attention to the problems at the legal level, as well as to study international experience and expand ties.

Afterwards, speeches of other guests and presentations related to the theme of the conference were heard. At the end of the event, printed materials of the conference were handed over to the participants.

