Azerbaijani FM spoke at the 47th meeting of BSEC [PHOTOS]

15 December 2023 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke at the 47th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC), which was held in the format of the videoconference, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the Republic of Turkiye, which holds the OSCE Chairmanship in 2023, on the occasion of its successful and dynamic chairmanship and noted that Turkiye's efforts to transform the OSCE into an organisation focused on practical cooperation and concrete projects in this direction are commendable.

The speech underlined the importance of finalising the Ministerial Council's Economic Agenda, which will determine its priorities for the coming years, and especially activities in the direction of enhancing transport and connectivity.

It was stressed that Azerbaijan has taken practical steps in the field of transport and communications in the region, and the work done in this direction will in turn contribute to the expansion of the Middle Corridor.

In this area, it was brought to attention that Azerbaijan is closely cooperating with partners from the Central Asian and Black Sea regions in the digitalization of transit flows, as well as in the implementation of the Digital Silk Road project.

Speaking about the importance of the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor project in the field of energy security, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov called this direction "green energy".

Noting that next year our country will host the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said he will mobilise all efforts of our country to contribute to the prevention of global climate change.

Informing the participants about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that there are currently fertile conditions for peacebuilding in the region, as well as opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. It was once again stressed that our country is determined to advance the process of normalisation and peace with Armenia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz