Participants of international conference support Azerbaijan's mission to host COP29

Participants of the international conference on neo-colonialism held in Geneva supported Azerbaijan's mission to host next year's 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP 29, Azernews reports.

This was stated at the international conference Neocolonialism: Human Rights, Peace, and Security, organised by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) at the UN office in Geneva.

The participants warmly congratulated the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will host COP29 next year.

They expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will take into account both the challenges of global warming and calls for decolonisation within this most important event for the future of the planet.

It should be noted that an international conference on Neo-colonialism: Human Rights, Peace, and Security organised by the Baku Initiative Group started at the UN office in Geneva.

The conference is attended by representatives of the USA, Great Britain, France, Turkiye, Switzerland, Algeria, Pakistan, Serbia, Qatar, Senegal, Cameroon, Vietnam, Union of Comoros, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, New Caledonia, Corsica, Martinique, French Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna Islands, Solomon Islands, and about 50 representatives of two international organisations - the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN (Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women).

It should be noted that this conference is the fourth international event organised by the Baku Initiative Group in 2023 to support people struggling against colonialism and for independence.

