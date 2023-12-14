International Conference on Neo-colonialism starts in Geneva

14 December 2023 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

An international conference on "Neocolonialism: Human Rights, Peace, and Security" has started at the UN office in Geneva under the auspices of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), Azernews reports.

The event will be attended by the US, UK, France, Turkiye, Switzerland, Algeria, Pakistan, Serbia, Qatar, Senegal, Cameroon, Vietnam, Union of Gambar Islands, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, New Caledonia, Corsica, Martinique, French Polynesia, Corsica, Valais, and Futuna, Solomon Islands, as well as some 50 representatives of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the UN Committee on the Elimination of Violence against Women, and leaders of NGOs specializing in human rights and decolonization, and representatives of foreign media were present.

The event will feature presentations by representatives of former and current French colonies on France's gross violations of human rights in their countries, as well as statements by several French officials.

A conference declaration will be adopted at the end.

