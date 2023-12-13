DM: Hundreds of thousands of jobs will be created in the liberated territories

13 December 2023 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Hundreds of thousands of jobs will be created in the liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing Deputy Labor and Social Protection Anar Aliyev telling at the conference Development of Vocational Education in Azerbaijan for Strong Economy: Vision of the Future.

Social infrastructure destroyed during the years of occupation will be restored in the liberated territories and hundreds of thousands of jobs will be created.

According to the Deputy Minister, construction of social infrastructure in these lands is extremely important, as its absence creates serious problems in terms of employing the population.

"Azerbaijan is successfully coping with all the challenges. And the work being done is a vivid example of this".

Anar Aliyev stressed that work is carried out with persons returning to the liberated territories, and assessment of their employment opportunities is organised.

"Preference is given to persons with priority qualifications and professions, as well as those who have labour experience. Vocational training is also an important tool. We regularly study the labour market. The prestige of vocational education in society must be raised".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz