Right of return of Western Azerbaijanis discussed at international event

11 December 2023 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

Deputy Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Kamal Jafarov represents the community at a high-level event on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, December 11-12, Azernews reports.

K. Jafarov, who took part in the discussions within the framework of the event, spoke about the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and emphasized that ensuring their right to return is one of the requirements of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He presented information on the Concept of Community Return and expressed hope for support and cooperation of UN human rights institutions in the field of eliminating violations committed by Armenia against Western Azerbaijanis, especially in the field of ensuring the right to return.

During the event, MP Kamal Jafarov also met with representatives of the UN and a number of member countries.

