Second day of InMerge Innovation Summit starts in Baku

1 December 2023 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku is hosting the second day of the InMerge Innovation Summit organized by PASHA Holding, Azernews reports.

InMerge Innovation Summit is considered the largest innovation summit in the region. It brings together the region's leading companies, startups as well and investors to discuss innovation and possible collaborations, which in turn will positively impact the innovation ecosystem in the region and the country in particular.

The second day of the summit will feature keynotes from co-founder and CTO of Tesla Inc. J.B. Strobel, and founder and creator of Shazam Chris Barton. Azercell President Zarina Zeynalova, acting chairwoman of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development of Azerbaijan Inara Valiyeva, and others will also take the floor at the event.

Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Erdem Inan, General Director of Trendyol Group of Companies, Christina Dorosh, Vice-President and Regional Manager of Visa in Central Asia and Azerbaijan, spoke on stage on the first day of the event.

Steve Wozniak, one of the founders of Apple, took part in the event as a speaker. He had a speech about trends in technology and shared his experience.

In addition, within the framework of the summit, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), SABAH.lab, the Centre for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (4SIM) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, and the Education Development Fund under the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation for the development of the innovation and startup ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

