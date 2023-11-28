UN official: 3,460 mine casualties recorded over past 32 years in Azerbaijan

28 November 2023 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

"Over the past 32 years, 3,460 people have fallen victim to mines in Azerbaijan, among them 357 children and 38 women," UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said in her speech at the II International Technical Conference "Combating the Mine Threat: Innovations and Best Practices" held in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to the coordinator, the latest UN declaration specifies concrete steps on demining.

"Mines and other explosives pose a threat to human life in 60 countries".

The UN representative noted that mine safety is an important condition for peace: "Azerbaijan must be cleared of mines and explosive remnants, which is important for the realisation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Plan".

It should be noted that the II International Technical Conference organized by Azerbaijan is attended by more than 100 representatives of international organizations, operating and production companies engaged in mine clearance activities from 25 countries, government officials, as well as representatives of state structures, and diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

