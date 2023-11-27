Azerbaijani Parliament discusses Agdere district reconstruction project

27 November 2023 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

A draft law on the creation of the Agdere district has been put up for discussion in the Milli Majlis Committee on Regional Issues, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the Committee Siyavush Novruzov presented the draft.

According to the draft law, the territory of Agdera district abolished in 1992 as an administrative-territorial unit and divided between Kalbajar, Tartar and Aghdam districts, is organised in the previous order.

Thus, 735.84 square kilometres of the territory of Kalbajar district, 851.25 square kilometres of the territory of Tartar district and 73.74 square kilometres of the territory of Aghdam district will be transferred to the administrative territory of Agdere district.

Sugovushan settlement will be returned to Agdere district, and the district centre will be Agdere town.

After discussions in the committee, the bill will be submitted to the plenary session of the parliament.

