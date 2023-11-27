Azerbaijan's trade relations with Tajikistan expanding [PHOTOS]

27 November 2023 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Trade relations of Azerbaijan with Tajikistan are expanding. This was announced at a meeting of the AZPROMO's executive director Yusif Abdullayev with the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan Jamshed Jumakhonzoda. Azernews reports

