Azernews.Az

Monday November 27 2023

Azerbaijan's trade relations with Tajikistan expanding [PHOTOS]

27 November 2023 12:27 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's trade relations with Tajikistan expanding [PHOTOS]

Trade relations of Azerbaijan with Tajikistan are expanding. This was announced at a meeting of the AZPROMO's executive director Yusif Abdullayev with the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan Jamshed Jumakhonzoda. Azernews reports

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more