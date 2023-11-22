Districts of Baku City continue to take measures to prepare for winter season [PHOTOS]

22 November 2023 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Meetings in preparation for the winter season were held in three more districts of Baku (Pirallahi, Sabail, and Garadagh), Azernews reports.

The press service of the Baku City Executive Power has reported that in connection with the preparation for the winter season in the districts of Baku City, activities continue to prepare for the winter season, especially for snowy weather.

Special-purpose equipment for city and district municipal services has been brought to readiness, and additional measures have been taken. Responsible persons have been appointed for each district of the capital, tasked with ensuring the progress of work in preparation for winter.

The meetings were attended by responsible persons of Baku City executive power, heads of district administrations, public utilities, departments and organizations, educational institutions, and other relevant structures, as well as representatives of the private sector.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz