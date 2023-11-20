British Minister for Europe Leo Docherty to visit South Caucasus

20 November 2023 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty will emphasize the UK's unwavering support for the principles of sovereignty and security during his visit to the countries of the South Caucasus, the British Embassy in Azerbaijan said, Azernews reports.

In addition, according to the information, Leo Docherty will emphasize the urgent need for direct peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan to achieve a long-term peace settlement and stability. Also during his third visit to the region this year, he will discuss the democratic reform agenda of Armenia and Georgia, and present the UK's experience in helping Azerbaijan transition to renewable energy.

"The UK was one of the first countries to support demining in Azerbaijan, providing advanced equipment and conducting demining exercises for local executive bodies," the embassy notes.

Leo Docherty, on his visit to Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan starting today, 20 November, will emphasize the UK's increased cooperation and support for peace and stability in the South Caucasus. Ahead of his visit to Yerevan, he noted that the South Caucasus faces serious security challenges, both within countries and from neighbors, which threaten the stability of the region. In an unstable region, the UK is a reliable partner for reform, peace, and stability, the embassy said.

