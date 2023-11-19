Funeral ceremonies dedicated to memory of martyrs took place [PHOTOS]

19 November 2023 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Mourning ceremonies were held in memory of Elnur Hajiyev and Farrukh Huseynov, who fell as martyrs in the Patriotic War for liberation of our land from occupation, Azernews reports.

The Defence Ministry said the servicemen visited the graves of the shehids, met with their relatives and inquired about their problems during the commemoration ceremonies.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Defence Ministry and the public, members of the families and relatives of the shehids, associates, staff of the Azi Aslanov Army Ideological and Cultural Centre, and other guests.

At first, a minute of silence honoured the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev and shehids. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was sounded.

Speakers at the events talked of the historical victory of the Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Muzaffar, as well as examples of heroism and valour shown by our brave sons in other successful military operations.

Then video clips were shown about the life and combat journey of the martyrs.

Family members and relatives of the martyrs expressed gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the leadership of the Defence Ministry for the attention and care shown to them, and for honouring the memory of our martyrs.

At the end, songs glorifying patriotism were performed by soloists of the Army Ideological and Cultural Centre named after Azi Aslanov.

---

