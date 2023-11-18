Azerbaijan dismisses Minister of Defense Industry
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on dismissal of M.G. Guliyev from the post of Minister of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
According to the order, Madat Gazanfar oglu Guliyev was relieved of the post of the Minister of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
On the basis of paragraph 5 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan I make a decision:
Madat Gazanfar oglu Guliyev should be dismissed from the post of Minister of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 18 November 2023
