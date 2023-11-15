Georgia says its main goal is to ensure peace and stability in region

15 November 2023 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

"Georgia's main goal is to ensure peace and stability in the region together with two brotherly countries - Armenia and Azerbaijan," Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili stated with reference to Georgian media, Azernews reports.

According to him, Georgia has been quite successful in playing the role of an unbiased player in this process.

"Thanks to the special efforts of the Prime Minister and his personal relations with the leaders of the two countries, we have achieved a concrete result in the form of a mutually beneficial agreement for both countries," Darchiashvili said.

According to him, Armenia and Azerbaijan have started talking openly about the need for peace and signing a peace agreement, and their rhetoric is fully focused on peace.

"Together with our two friends and brotherly nations, our main goal is to ensure peace and stability in the region," he noted.

The Foreign Minister said that Georgia gives both countries the opportunity to use the transit function on equal terms.

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili earlier commented on arms deliveries from France to Armenia through the territory of Georgia.

The Minister noted that Georgia gives Azerbaijan and Armenia an opportunity to use the transit function of the country on equal terms.

Darchiashvili said that every country has the right to have defense forces. He added that countries have the right to acquire conventional weapons and ammunition that are not prohibited by international agreements.

"Georgia's position is to give both countries the opportunity to use our transit function on equal terms," the minister said.

