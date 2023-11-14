State registration fees for mobile devices imported to Azerbaijan for personal use reduce

14 November 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

The amount of the state fee charged for the registration of mobile devices imported into Azerbaijan by individuals for personal use is reduced.

This is reflected in the amendment to the law "On State Duty" approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

The amount of the state fee for registration is reduced from 20 manat ($11.8) to 15 manat ($8.8) for mobile devices with a market price of no more than $100 and without photo, video and Internet access functions. Except for these devices, the state duty rates for other mobile devices are also reduced. In other words, the amount of the state registration fee is 20 manat ($11.8) at the market price of mobile devices up to $100, 30 manat ($17.6) at the market price from $101 to $200, 40 manat ($23.5) at the market price from $201 to $400, 50 manat ($29.4) at the market price from $401 to $700, 70 manat ($41.2) - at a market price from $701 to $1000, 100 manat ($58.8) - at a market price above $1001.

In addition, the amount of the state registration fee is 30 manat ($17.6) at the market price of mobile devices up to $100, 50 manat ($29.4) at the market price from $101 to $200, 60 manat ($35.3) at the market price from $201 to $400, 70 manat ($41.2) at the market price from $401 to $700, 100 manat ($58.8) - at a market price from $701 to $1000, and 150 manat ($88.2) if the market price exceeds $1001.

The state duty on mobile devices, the brand and model of which are not indicated on the official website of the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority, on the date of filing an application for registration, is reduced from 20 manat ($11.8) to 15 manat ($8.8).

