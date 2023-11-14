Ombudswoman informs OSCE PA President about Armenian terrorism

14 November 2023 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner, Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva met with a delegation headed by OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) President Pia Kauman, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, this was reported at the Ombudsman's Office.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alakbarli, Deputy Chairman Hikmet Babaoglu, member of the Azerbaijani delegation to the PACE Kamal Jafarov, as well as Azerbaijani Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the OSCE Rovshan Sadigbayli.

Aliyeva provided the guests with detailed information on the activity of the Ombudsman's Office in the sphere of protection of human rights and freedoms.

The Ombudswoman talked of Armenia's policy of aggression and terror against Azerbaijan and ongoing reconstruction works in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

The Commissioner stressed that the protection of the rights and freedoms of Armenian residents of the Garabagh region is always at the centre of the attention of the Azerbaijani government.

She also reminded the foreign representatives that after the First Garabagh War, about 4,000 Azerbaijanis are still missing, and the Armenian side refuses to provide information about their fates.

The Ombudswoman said that despite numerous appeals, Armenia still does not provide Azerbaijan with accurate maps of minefields. The mines laid by Armenia during the years of occupation continue to threaten the lives of civilians and hinder the process of IDPs' return to their homes, the ombudsman says.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz