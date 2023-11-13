EU foreign ministers to discuss peace talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan

13 November 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Today, the next meeting of the foreign ministers of the 27 countries of the European Union is being held in Brussels, the capital of the Kingdom of Belgium.

Azernews informs that the diplomats will discuss the Israeli-Palestinian and Ukrainian conflicts as well as the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In addition, the Ukrainian conflict, as well as all related issues, including financial and military assistance to the country and security guarantees, will be discussed at the meeting.

It should be noted that the foreign ministers of the European Union gathered in Berlin for a conference on the expansion of the union, and similar problems were discussed at the event.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz