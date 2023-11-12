Azerbaijani FM leaves for official visit to Morocco

12 November 2023 20:07 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, has left for an official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, the meeting of the Joint Commission on bilateral cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, co-chaired by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, bilateral and extensive meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco, with the Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and other high-level officials meetings are planned.

---

