Two fishermen go missing in the Caspian Sea,

12 November 2023 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

Two fishermen went missing in the Caspian Sea, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told Azernews.

The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about the disappearance of 2 fishermen in the direction of Sabail region, Bibiheybat settlement in the Caspian Sea.

Regarding the information, the helicopter of the Aviation Department of the Ministry was involved in joint search operations.

At the moment, the search and rescue measures of citizens Jafarov Vidadi Ali, born in 1954, and Hasanov Elvin Najafgulu, born in 1977, are being carried out.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz