Fifty-two nationally recorded offenses solved

31 October 2023 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

As of 30 October, The employees of the Azerbaijani Internal Ministry solved 48 crimes registered in the country and 4 crimes that remained closed from previous periods. This was reported in the press service of the Interior Ministry, Azernews reports.

It is reported that a total of 90 people were detained and handed over, including 73 people who were wanted as debtors.

Established 18 facts related to drugs, and 13 facts related to the seizure and discovery of illegally kept weapons.

Thirty persons suspected of having committed offenses were detained.

