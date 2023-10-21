Baku Initiative Group to be important level in our future work

21 October 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

"Baku Initiative Group will be an important level in our future work, we are happy and proud to be here," Secretary General of the People's Union for the Freedom of Guadeloupe Jean-Jacob Bicep told reporters, Azernews reports.

"I thank Azerbaijan and Baku Initiative Group for this. This is a very important moment for us. I think this group will support us in our future work," Bicep adds.

Also commenting for journalists "We have projects related to Azerbaijan. We have been working with the Baku Initiative Group for several months now." Head of the Martinique Freedom Party Luke Francis Carroll says journalists.

"There are fraternal relations here. The aim of our alliance is to put an end to French colonialism. In addition, we have projects related to Azerbaijan. Our aim is to join forces with other colonial powers and make a joint move. Our friends in Azerbaijan are helping and will help us in our work. This gives us strength," says Carrol.

The international conference "Neocolonialism: violation of human rights and injustice" organised by the Baku Initiative Group started yesterday in Baku. The conference was attended by representatives of 14 countries, as well as French overseas territories (New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique and Guadeloupe) and Corsica.

The Baku Initiative Group (BTQ) was established by the participants of the conference "Towards the Total Elimination of Colonialism" in Baku on 6 July 2023 in the framework of the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement chaired by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

BTQ supports the struggle for the freedom of peoples in different regions of the world who are still suffering from colonialism in the 21st century.

