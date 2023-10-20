Great powers should pay attention to the consequences of colonialism - Rok Khaokas

20 October 2023 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

"Great powers, should pay due attention to the destructive consequences of colonial policy, like Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This was said by Rok Khaokas, coordinator of external affairs of the Kanak Workers' Trade Union, at the international conference on "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" held in Baku.

According to him, New Caledonia has unfortunately become even more dependent on France: "A referendum was held in New Caledonia during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its results were falsified. French influence is also observed in the military and defense field. New Caledonians have the right to self-determination, and we are looking for solutions. Caledonians must be independent and free."

