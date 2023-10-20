Polynesia suffers consequences of French nuclear tests - Politician

20 October 2023 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

"We want to end French colonialism, the representative of Tāvini Huiraʻatira, a pro-independence political party in French Polynesia, Heinui Le Caill, said at the international conference “Neo-colonialism: violation of human rights and injustice,” in Baku, Azernews reports.

The politician said that the population living in French overseas colonies is suffering: "France thinks that it is promoting stability and cooperation. But in reality, it is not like that. Nuclear bomb tests were conducted in French Polynesia. The population suffered from this, and there were protests."

Heinui Le Caill drew attention to the fact that France earned $25 billion thanks to the natural resources of French Polynesia: "France does not respect the Polynesian people. French people work in most jobs. We want to be sovereign and end colonialism."

Politic also adds that Polynesia continues to suffer from the consequences of French nuclear tests

The party representative noted that nuclear tests conducted by France have a negative impact on the health of the population and the ecology of Polynesia: “The French authorities have been poisoning us with radiation from nuclear tests for years; the policy of French hegemony will not lead to anything good,” says Political.

The Polynesian party also drew attention to the fact that France steals youth and recruits them into the colonial army abroad. According to Le Caill, the Polynesian people obtained economic and political sovereignty from colonial France thanks to their struggle.

"They owe us, but they do not pay their debt. Our pro-independence party has been fighting against colonialism for 40 years and wants it to end. Our country was included in the list of non-autonomous countries in the 1940s. But France removed us from the list in 1947. Then we were included again, but now the French state is trying to remove us from the list again to prevent our independence."

