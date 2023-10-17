MES receives information about discovery of military ammunition

17 October 2023 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

The hotline "112" of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about the discovery of military ammunition on the territory of Garachukhur village of Surakhani district, Azernews reports.

According to the MES press service, a rapid demining team of the Special Risk Rescue Service (SRRS) of the MES was immediately called to the scene.

They found 2 F-1 hand grenades suitable for combat use, 2 UZRKM explosives, 4 machine gun shells of 7.62 mm caliber, 18 machine gun shells of 5.45 mm caliber, and 2 cleaned fine machine guns.

The ammunition was removed from the area for neutralization by SRRS flexible team specialists.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during a further search of the scene and surrounding area.



