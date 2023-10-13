Next plenary session of Milli Majlis starts on 17 October

13 October 2023 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

The next plenary session of the Milli Majlis will be held on 17 October. The agenda of the meeting included a discussion of 16 issues, Azernews reports.

The concerns are as follows:

1. Draft Law "On Determination of Binagadi District, Sumgait City and Absheron District of Baku City Boundaries"

2. Draft Law "On Energy" (second reading).

3. Draft Law on Amendments to the Law "On Licences and Permits" (second reading)

4. Draft Law on Amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure, the Code of Administrative Offences, the Laws "On Notariate" and "On Administrative Proceedings" (second reading).

5. Draft law on amending the Law on Police (second reading)

6. Draft law on amendments to the Regulation on Service in the Internal Affairs Bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, approved by Act No. 168-IIQ of 29 June 2001 (second reading).

7. Draft Law on Amendments to the Law "On Vocational Education" (Second Reading)

8. Draft law on amendments to the Law on State Duty (second reading) 9.

9. Draft law on amendments to the law on hunting (second reading) 10.

10. Draft law amending the law on social services (second reading).

11. A draft law amending the law on postal services (second reading).

12. A draft law amending the law on State Duty (second reading).

13. A draft law amending the Labour Code and the Labour Pensions Act (second reading).

14. Draft law on amendments to the law on military duty and military service (first reading) 15.

15. Draft law "On amending the Law on Accounting" (first reading) 16.

16. Draft Law on Amending Certain Laws in Connection with the Implementation of Law No. 987-VIQ of 14 July 2023 on Payment Services and Payment Systems (first reading)

Also, MPs of Milli Majlis - chairman of the Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations Samed Seyidov and head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Italian interparliamentary relations Azer Kerimli will visit the Italian capital Rome on 16 October.

This was reported in the Milli Majlis Press and Public Relations Department. The MPs will take part in a number of bilateral meetings to be held in the Italian Parliament within the framework of the visit.

The trip will end on 20 October.

---

